WATCH: Pastor Tommy Legrand talks memoir, shares 57 years of insight

Daily Journal file photo This photograph shows Tommy Legrand preaching on the corner of Thomas Street and Buttercup Drive in 1969.

Tommy Legrand has been pastor of Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, located in south Hamlet, for 57 years after starting out preaching on street corners and enduring services with empty pews. The Daily Journal sat down to talk to him about his new memoir, “The Journey,” which tells the story of the growth of his parish in Richmond County and offers advice for members of clergy. The book is available on Amazon.