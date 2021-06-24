Habitat volunteer earns affordable home

Aurilla Shaw and her family at their dedication in Rockingham last week. Photo contributed by Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills Amie Fraley and Amber Baldwin welcoming audience members to the dedication on Facebook Live. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Gifts for the housewarming. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Individuals at the housewarming dedication in Hamlet Thursday afternoon. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Gifts for the housewarming. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Related Articles

HAMLET — Amber Baldwin was surrounded by her friends, family and new neighbors at the housewarming dedication of her home in Hamlet with the help of Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills.

“We have wonderful sponsors who share in our belief that everybody deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Executive Director Amie Fraley, citing the First United Methodist Church of Rockingham as one of the primary sponsors.

Baldwin, who has always lived in Richmond County, said it’s like starting a new life for herself and her son.

“It’s a lot to fill,” Baldwin laughed. She has invested 300 hours of “sweat equity” with Habitat to earn her house. It took her about two years to get to that point.

Keith McBride said this home will be a great opportunity for Amber. His wife, Carol, is Amber’s cousin.

“It’s an absolutely beautiful home,” McBride said. “Its roomy with a lot of space.”

This home was repurchased by Habitat from a previous recipient. Fraley said dedications are for sure the best part of her job.

There were many previous Habitat recipients joining in on the celebration of Amber’s new home.

“Amber has so many friends and family here who are excited for her and proud of her,” Fraley said. “I love that because we’re about empowerment more than anything. It takes a lot of effort on our homeowners’ part to do what we’re doing here.”

Fraley said almost 300 families have built and purchased homes with the Sandhills Habitat during the organization’s existence.

“Our partnership with you, Amber, does not stop after today,” Fraley said. “We are a partner for the long haul, this is an investment for all of us as a community. For many of our homeowners, it becomes like a catalyst for even greater things in their future.”

Fraley announced that there will be another project in the Briar Woods subdivision in the fall. Next October, applications will be open for individuals to interview to partner with Habitat. More details can be at https://sandhillshabitat.org/.

This is the second dedication by Habitat this week in Richmond County.

Aurilla Shaw received a home on Westfield Drive in Rockingham last Thursday.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]