County’s libraries partially open to public

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Leath Memorial Library has posted its new restrictions on its front door. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Leath Memorial Library has posted its new restrictions on its front door.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s libraries have partially reopened as of this week, allowing patrons to come inside for the first time since March 2020.

Leath, Kemp-Sugg and Hamlet libraries are each allowing bookworms to come in to request books from the front desk, rather than online, over the phone or from the curb, while the stacks remain blocked off. Accessing microfilm is still allowed, computers can be accessed for one hour only, and copying and faxing services are still offered, but congregate meeting areas and activity rooms for children are closed.

Each library has a different capacity limit and masks are required to enter. For Leath, the capacity limit is 25 people, for Hamlet it’s 10, and for Kemp-Sugg it’s five, according to Sharron Hearne, supervisor of Leath Memorial Library.

The libraries are also opened on reduced hours.

• Leath: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

• Hamlet: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

• Kemp-Sugg: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday

Hearne said the reduced hours are to give the staff time to do the extra cleaning required. Leath is operating without a custodian and without a part-time library assistant.

Leath was fully closed for about three months when the pandemic began, but started offering curbside services over the summer. All the libraries have also offered free WIFI in their parking lots since early on in the pandemic to help those who rely on them for internet access.

The decisions on how to reopen the libraries are made jointly by the county and the Sandhills Regional Library System. Hearne said the recent change in operations was part of the reopening plan which includes several different stages, but it’s still unclear how long it will be before the libraries are fully open to the public.

County Manager Bryan Land could not be reached for comment Thursday.

“When people started coming in this week they were happy to see us open,” Hearne said. “So far we’ve gotten really good feedback.”

The libraries are still offering curbside services for those who are not comfortable going inside, according to Hearne.

For more information about either of the libraries, use the following numbers:

• Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library: (910) 895-6337

• Hamlet Public Library: (910) 582-3477

• Kemp-Sugg Memorial Library: (910) 652-6130

Follow “Richmond County Public Libraries” on Facebook for further updates on the libraries’ operations.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]