County disposes of hazardous waste

Richmond County held Household Hazardous Waste & Pesticide Collection Day in the parking lot of the Richmond County Health Department on Saturday, which allowed local residents to safely and correctly dispose of items, including oil paints, alkaline batteries, aerosols, cleaners, latex paint, propane cylinders, batteries, metallic mercury and other hazardous and toxic materials. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

