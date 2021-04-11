Suspect rammed Airport fence, stole diesel fuel

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The suspect left tire marks in the airport’s lawn, which has been maintained by those seeking their pilots licenses.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Airport was robbed and had it’s grounds damaged Wednesday night. No arrests have yet been made in the case.

A suspect drove through the chain link fence just left of the gate to enter the runway from the main driveway. They are accused of then draining trucks that were on the property of 230 gallons of diesel fuel valued at $650, according to an incident report. The damage to the fence is estimated to be $20,000. Jason Gainey, director of the airport, said in an interview that the spot they hit the fence also destroyed the electronics of the gate.

The suspects drove through part of the airport’s lawn, damaging the area that is typically softer than others, according to Gainey. The impact to the fence also caused the fence poles to be bent backwards, and left the fence strewn across the ground.

Gainey reported the incident to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office the following morning and provided investigators with surveillance footage. They have since added a heavier law enforcement presence in the area.

“We work hard to provide a nice facility for our community, local businesses, our children, our friends and families,” read a post by Gainey on the airport’s Facebook page. “I need our community to help me identify the person who rammed and destroyed 100 yards of our fence, our lawn and our gate among other things at the airport last night.”

He invited anyone with information about the incident to call 910-991-5071. Richmond County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 910-997-5454.