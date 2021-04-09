Rockingham Parks and Rec tentatively plans to reopen in June

Daily Journal file photo Children swimming at Rockingham Parks and Recreations’ swimming camp in 2019. Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Parks and Recreation in Rockingham is tentatively planning to resume their programs on June 1.

“I’m getting emails and phone calls about when we’re going to start back up,” said City Manager Monty Crump. “I can ensure everyone: we’re trying to get started and up and going as fast as we can.”

Crump cautioned that they will still be taking it month by month as executive orders from Governor Roy Cooper continue to relax restrictions. The Browder Park Pool, summer day camps and recreational sports and activities are part of the re-opening. This will transition into their normal Fall soccer and basketball programs.

“We’re excited about getting everything started,” Crump said. “We’re all excited to drive by a ball field and see kids out there again.”

Richmond County gave Rockingham control of the Parks and Recreation department in 1984. The first year that they were not able to offer their programs for the general public was in 2020.

Parks, such as Hinson Lake and Hitchcock Creek, have seen large upticks in usage since the pandemic.

Crump said getting COVID-19 under control, including both residents and City of Rockingham staff, has been critical for kickstarting events and programs that were cancelled during the pandemic. He said he hopes these announcements are a sign of getting back to normal.

The City of Rockingham confirmed Thursday that Plaza Jam is tentatively set to start this May 6. A disc golf tournament has also been planned for this October. Hamlet has begun taking new signups for their baseball program at City Hall, and Dobbins Heights is opening their park.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]