Rockingham man charged in murder of juvenile

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has charged a Rockingham man with murder in the death of a minor reported last month.

Tito Jermaine Ray Jr., 20, of Palisade Circle, is charged with one felony county of first degree murder murder. The murder allegedly took place on March 26 near Palisade Circle. Ray was arrested the following day.

Lt. George Gillenwater, public information officer for RPD, confirmed that the victim was a minor, and declined to identify them due to their age.

The Daily Journal previously reported on March 31 that Ray had been charged with one felony count each of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of assault by pointing a gun.

The alleged robbery took place on March 17.

“At this point, we don’t believe the homicide and robbery are connected and do not believe the victim and Ray had any familiarity with one another,” Gillenwater said in an email.

Gillenwater declined to comment on the manner of death due to the ongoing investigation.

Ray is being held at the Richmond County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 22 for the murder charge and the possession of a firearm by a felon charge and on April 15 for the other charges.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that he has prior charges for conspiracy of robbery with a dangerous weapon, common law robbery, assault inflicting serious injury and resisting a public officer. In February of 2021, he was charged with a misdemeanor account of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Ray has five prior convictions for felony breaking and entering.

