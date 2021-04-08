Rockingham man charged with rape

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rockingham man for rape.

Teimaghn Koty Gray Jr., 31, of Horseshoe Road, was charged with second degree forcible rape.

The date of the alleged offense was March 27.

Gray was admitted to Richmond County Jail on April 7. He is currently being held under a $150,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 22.

Previous records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Gray has no prior convictions.

