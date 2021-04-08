Plaza Jam bands booked, but plans depend on state guidelines

ROCKINGHAM — The bands are scheduled and ready to perform for Rockingham’s Thursday Plaza Jam Series this year, though the plans are still tentative depending on COVID-19 guidelines.

“We understand everyone wants to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful weather,” said City Manager Monty Crump. “We want to show we’re making every effort we can to restart the city.”

The bands have been lined up since last year. Plaza Jam is an annual concert series held at City on the first Thursday of every month from May to October. Four concerts were cancelled last year.

The schedule is set to change with state COVID-19 guidelines, Rockingham Events Coordinator Kim Williams said in an email. Executive Order 204 limits outdoor gatherings to 100 people.

“We are hopeful and prepared to continue the series safely and we appreciate your continued support,” Williams said in an email.

Crump said the event typically draws crowds of 500-600 people.

“Part of being able to do all of this is people getting the vaccinations and doing their part to get COVID under control,” Crump said.

Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will tentatively kickstart the series on May 6.

• June 3 — The Entertainers

• July 1 — The Embers featuring Craig Woolard

• August 5 — The Tonez

• September 2 — The Tams

• October 7 — North Tower Band

