Rockingham man charged with breaking and entering, drugs

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged a Rockingham man with multiple accounts of breaking and possession of drugs.

Zachary Thornton, 26, of Rockingham is charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanor accounts of resisting a public officer.

On March 31, Thornton allegedly entered a building on Hinson Lake Road. He allegedly stole a Samsung Galaxy phone, valued at $160.

According to an incident report, Thornton refused to place his hands behind his back and pulled away from the arresting officer.

Thornton was admitted to Richmond County Jail and is currently under a $50,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on April 15.

Previous records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Thornton has previously been charged with breaking and entering into a house of worship, breaking and entering into vehicles, felony breaking and entering and possession of a Schedule II substance.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]