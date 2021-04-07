U.S. military Blackhawk helicopters stage mock rescue operation

U.S. military forces staged a training exercise Tuesday at Richmond County Airport by using Blackhawk helicopters to conduct a mock rescue operation. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal U.S. military forces staged a training exercise Tuesday at Richmond County Airport by using Blackhawk helicopters to conduct a mock rescue operation. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — U.S. military forces staged a training exercise Tuesday at Richmond County Airport by using Blackhawk helicopters to conduct a mock rescue operation.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.