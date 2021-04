Image courtesy of Glenn Poplin Photography and Terry Clark Photography

This photo went viral on Facebook this week depicting the Great Falls Mill with the Milky Way behind it, which was made by combining two separate photos — one of the Mill and one of the galaxy. Glenn Poplin, who captured both images, shot the Milky Way at 14mm using a Tracker and 20 images of stacking, the same technique NASA uses to photograph the night sky. The picture of the Mill is a single shot.