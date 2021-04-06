Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers for two builds

Photos courtesy of Amie Fraley These volunteers helped build some of the Rockingham house in October. Photos courtesy of Amie Fraley These volunteers helped build some of the Rockingham house in October. Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Habitat for Humanity has two upcoming builds that will give individuals a home in Richmond County, and they’re looking for volunteers to lend a helping hand.

On April 15 and 22, a house on Westfield Drive in Rockingham will be competed for Aurilla Shaw and her three kids. From May 13 to 15 and May 20 to May 22, they will recycle a house from a previous Habitat recipient to give to a new owner.

Fraley said they want to have 12 to 15 volunteers for each day. There’s no experience needed to sign up. Individuals can expect to help finish some vinyl siding, assist with some of the interior work and do some landscaping.

Individuals who are interested can visit www.sandhillshabitat.org and select the big, blue “volunteer icon” to sign up.

The Shaws’ house has been under construction for about 10 months, according to Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills Executive Director Amie Fraley. The walls were first raised in September.

COVID-19 stalled a lot of the progress on Shaw’s home. Originally, they were going to team up with Richmond County Schools to help build it, but the pandemic prevented this from happening. A few scheduled work days in the fall were also cancelled due to weather.

“It’s going to be a really great neighborhood for Aurilla and her kids,” said Fraley.

Fraley said the previous homeowner decided to upgrade and sold the property back to Habitat. “Recycling” means that volunteers are going to make the house feel entirely new for the new residents

Donations for these builds came from First United Methodist Church of Rockingham, Enviva Biomass and Freedom Baptist Church.

FUMC donated $15,000 to both of the homes from the Ricky and Leslie Fetner Memorial Mission Fund in 2020 and 2021.

Pastor Allen Bingham has been familiar with Habitat since 1983, before he started ministry while working in Kenya.

“It gives them investment in the community,” said Bingham. “That can change someone’s life and change someone’s trajectory. That’s what we’re trying to support.”

Bingham thanked the Fetner family for the enduring gift of their fund that continues to be an investment in the community.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Rockingham closed in October to focus more on the nonprofit’s other projects.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]