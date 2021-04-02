Wagram couple hopes for help finding a kidney

WAGRAM — John Lewis came to Scotland County in 1996 from Washington, D.C., after meeting the love of his life. He is now reaching out to the community asking for help searching for more time with his wife Celeste.

Celeste has been suffering from kidney problems for the past 10 to 12 years and is now in need of a transplant.

“The doctors believe the problems stem from a medication she was prescribed for more than 20 years,” Lewis said. “Ten years ago her doctor told her she had to stop taking it because it was causing problems with her kidneys.”

Lewis also says Celeste had been tested prior to the discovery of the issue, however, nothing showed up on those earlier tests.

“She is in Stage 5 of kidney failure,” said Lewis. “She has not begun dialysis yet, but the doctor has told us she will have to begin those treatments within the next several months.”

Celeste is set to have a fistula placed sometime in April to prepare for treatments.

“She needs a kidney,” said Lewis. “The doctor has told me she can still receive one even after she begins treatments, but he also said there is a chance for a better outcome if she is given one before she starts.”

Duke Hospital has been involved for at least the past year and is working with the couple looking for a solution.

“She is on a list,” said Lewis, “but we are looking for anyone who is willing and can help move this forward to begin the healing process — (and) time is of the essence.”

If anyone is interested in donating and helping Celeste, they should call the Duke Hospital Transplant Program at 919-613-7777 and let them know you are interested in being a donor for Celeste Lewis. The Lewis family is not to be contacted directly.

“Donors cannot be over 70 years old,” said John. “Celeste has sisters but they are older than she is and she is almost 70, so they are not viable donors.”

The early years

Before moving back to Wagram, Celeste was a school teacher in Wadesboro at Polkton Elementary, J.W. Coone Elementary in Fayetteville and Troy Elementary in Mt. Gilead.

“She has always taught in North Carolina,” said Lewis. “She was also a librarian at the Flora McDonald Library in Red Springs.”

In 1988 Celeste moved back to Wagram after her father passed and lived with her mother Lillian Buie.

“Her mother was a prominent teacher here until 1983,” said Lewis.

A few years later, miles away in Washington, D.C., events were unfolding that would forever change her life.

“I met Celeste when I lived in D.C.,” said Lewis. “I was in the middle of switching careers from logistics with the Navy and was working to get my masters in social work. I was friends with her brother and moved into his and his wife’s basement to save money during the transition.”

Celeste traveled to see her brother and both of their lives underwent a gradual major change.

“So as I said I was living in the basement,” chuckled Lewis. “Celeste came down to do laundry and there she found me, who she had no idea would be her future husband, hanging out with the crickets.

“We went to dinner a few times with her brother and his wife,” Lewis continued. “From that, not long after she had returned home, I received an invite to come visit her in Wagram.”

The couple was engaged in 1995 and, in 1996, Lewis made that final journey to join his new wife and begin their life together in Wagram.

“So that’s how we met and ended up here,” said Lewis. “I thank anyone who takes the time to hear our story and hope there is someone out there who can help us in our search.

“As far as urgency goes, the sooner the better,” said Lewis.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]