County Extension: Wild Foods Cookoff and Potluck Guide for Food Safety

The Wild Foods Cookoff will take place on Tuesday, March 24th in Ellerbe. People come from all over North Carolina to share delicious dishes created from what they hunted, caught, or foraged. Anytime food is prepared, traveled, and then served, there is a higher risk of foodborne illness. Although we want to continue to enjoy wild foods, we don’t want harmful bacteria to grow wildly and possibly cause foodborne illness. To make sure this doesn’t happen at any potluck or community meal, here are some tips to keep your food and your health safe.

First, prevent cross-contamination, that is, getting bacteria from one food to another. This commonly happens when raw meat is prepared in the same place as food that will not be cooked later, or not cooked to the same temperature. Clean hands, clean surfaces, separate utensils and prep stations should all be used to make sure cross-contamination does not occur. This can also help with preventing allergic reactions and managing what ingredients are needed in your recipes.

Another tip is to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Harmful bacteria grow fastest between 41°F and 135°F, particularly room temperatures. This is called the Temperature Danger Zone. Foods that can support the growth of harmful bacteria, such as E. Coli or Salmonella, should not be left in this temperature range for more than 4 hours. This includes food items that need to be refrigerated such as cooked and cut vegetables, meat dishes, pasta and rice.

After cooking foods and checking to see they have reached the minimum safe cooking temperature (see foodsafety.gov for chart), keep hot foods at 135°F or higher by using chafing dishes, warming trays or slow cookers when transporting and serving them. Keep cold foods cold at 41°F or lower by placing cold food containers in containers or coolers filled with ice. If food temperatures make their way into the temperature danger zone, be sure to cool or warm them, within two hours, until they are out of the danger zone.

Following the potluck event, dispose of any perishable food left at room temperature for more than four hours. Refrigerate leftovers as soon as possible. For hot foods, divide in shallow containers to cool quickly and place in the refrigerator. Consume leftovers within seven days. Dishes that were hot should be re-heated to 165 degrees before eating.

Another way to keep your food safe is to make sure it comes from a safe source. This can be difficult when your food is hunted, caught, or foraged. For example, lead from ammunition, parasites in fish and wild game, or plants and fungi that could be toxic. Visit wildharvesttable.com for more resources including USDA’s “Game From Farm to Table” publication.

By following these guidelines, everyone can go home with happy stomachs.

N.C. Cooperative Extension of Richmond County’s goal is to provide the residents of the community with research-based knowledge. For more information on the Wild Foods Cook Off, food safety, health, wellness, and nutrition please contact the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, Janice Roberts, MS at NC Cooperative Extension, 910-997-8255.

