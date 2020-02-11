Everything for the bride

Calling all soon-to-be brides (and grooms).

We’ve got the show for you coming to Rockingham.

The 9th Annual Piedmont Bridal Show will come to life on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Cole Auditorium on the Richmond Community College campus.

And this year’s bridal showcase promises to be the best yet.

“This will be an elegant, lovely event, and people should come regardless of when their wedding is,” said Sharon Nichols, the show’s organizer. “It’s such a wonderful shopping experience that they can plan the entire wedding at the show. And there will be prizes given away to the brides,” Nichols added.

Exhibitors include caterers, bridal gowns, tuxedo stores, florists, photographers, DJs, wedding consultants, bridal registries, jewelry, ceremony and reception locations and lighting and décor designers.

You grooms are, of course, welcome to. As well as all brides, friends, family, event planners and the public.

Nichols said the goal of the show is to gather area merchants together for an event to show brides and grooms what is available. According to Nichols, many people who plan weddings often think they need to go to Raleigh or Charlotte to find everything they will need, although that isn’t the case.

The Piedmont Bridal Show is always held the last Sunday in February and vendors from Moore County, Laurinburg and South Carolina will attend along with those from Richmond County. Brides are encouraged to bring their wedding planner along for the day.

“We have tried to cover all wedding services and the exhibitors who are coming are excellent providers,” said Nichols. “We have several new exhibitors this year plus a bridal fashion show and this is the first year for our new game show for couples. This will be a fun afternoon and if you know anyone who is getting married, tell them to come,” she emphasized.

Admission is $5 and the first 25 brides to arrive receive a special goodie bag.

Prizes will be awarded throughout the afternoon with the Grand Prize drawings set for 4 p.m.

Brides will be entered into the prize drawings twice if they pre-register at www.piedmontbridalshow.com. This year’s show is sponsored by Richmond Community College, Richmond County Daily Journal, Bridal Nook, Coldwell Banker, Ward Productions and Christie’s Home Garden and Gifts.

For more information, go to www.piedmontbridalshow.com.

