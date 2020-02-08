WADESBORO- Dianne Welch, of the Hampton B. Allen Library, introduced photographer and Wadesboro native Austin Kiker by reading his bio which describes him as, “Mud bathing, river wading, forest wondering, mountain hiking, ocean admiring, sunrise chasing, star gazing, deep pondering, adventure-seeking, wild about wildlife, that’s me.”

Kiker, who specializes in wildlife and landscape photography, will have his photos on display at the library until Feb. 29, 2020. He shared details about his life, inspiration, and work during a program held at the Pritchett room in the library on Jan. 30.

“My parents were consulting foresters by trade, which means, at a very young age, I was introduced to the outdoors and wildlife and having an appreciation and compassion for both of those things,” said Kiker.

“The house I grew up in Anson County, a couple of hundred yards behind it, was a huge stand of hardwood trees and there was a small creek. All along that meandering creek, there were these huge boulder and rock outcroppings and some of them had fallen atop one another.

This created little tunnels and hideouts and places for me to use my imagination and to build little forts and to get my hands and clothes dirty. Mom and dad would have to holler for me to come to eat lunch or supper. That was my escape and my way to cultivate and use my imagination as a kid,” explained Kiker.

Kiker would eventually graduate from Anson High School and receive a broadcasting degree from Appalachian State University. Though Kiker did take an Introduction to Photography class, it didn’t grab him as it has in the past seven to eight years. He did, however, learn the basics of cameras and lenses as well as the fundamentals of photography. At the time, he was more focused on videography and audio production.

It was through modeling that Kiker became more involved with photography. Kiker signed with a modeling agency in Charlotte. There, he modeled for smaller boutiques and fashion designers in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Greensboro.

These experiences opened his eyes to a market and business centered on photography and taught him about equipment, studios, lighting, and how to approach clients. Kiker would eventually sign with an agency in NYC and was thrust into a world of high-pressure shoots by established, talented photographers in world-class studios. “That furthered my education and helped me to learn and experience how photographers handled themselves and those types of environments as well as the equipment they used,” said Kiker.

It wasn’t until Kiker’s wife brought home a basic Nikon camera that the spark took hold of him. “Once I picked up that Nikon camera and sprinkled my love for nature and the outdoors into it, it really gave me a different way to see the world and bring it to other people and tell my story as to how I view things,” said Kiker. “That entry-level camera turned into a passion.”

“When you hand me a camera, the first thing I want to do is travel and see new things and experience new places and capture those moments, not just for myself, but for other people to view as well,” said Kiker. Kiker has loved to travel from an early age. He visited most of the US by age 12 and visited several countries by age 16. “My parents, brothers, and sisters would travel the country in an eight-seater passenger van for several weeks together,” said Kiker. “The international travel was through school trips with Anson County Schools. Teachers like Rick Bean and Ken Goins would take us.”

“My love for traveling is only matched by wildlife. I’m a huge wildlife fan. I’ve been enamored with all of nature from a very young age. Whether it’s mountains, streams, trees, or wildlife, it all means something to me,” said Kiker. “Every time I go out, I try to capture something a little different, a little unique.”

One thing Kiker enjoys most is going out in nature and “Watching the sky fill with all the beautiful hues God created and the canyon fill with this soft glow and light or sitting on the edge of a field while listening to nature come alive as the lush green forest behind me fills with light and an elk, deer, or turkey steps out onto a field.”

There’s one aspect of nature that appeals to Kiker more than anything else, “What grabs me are waterfalls. Hearing the crash of a waterfall and watching the waterfall cascade into a deep pool and feel that mist hit you just speaks to me. That’s the reason why I go out and do this. I love being part of those moments, they captivate me.”

The landscapes of North Carolina and the surrounding states are a particular interest to Kiker. “I feel like, if you’re from here, you tend to overlook just how much our state has to offer. Millions of people travel here to see the Blue Ridge Parkway, go to Pisgah Natural Forest or the Great Smokey Mountains. I want to capture the things I’ve seen in North Carolina.

Kiker is currently the Director of Marketing for Providence Restoration, which is a company based in Monroe, NC that specializes in providing disaster restoration, construction, and plumbing services to Union County. He is also the Staff Photographer for Dixie Decoys, which provides the world’s only vintage foam diver and puddle duck decoys and is based in Winston Salem, NC.

His work has appeared in numerous country lifestyle magazines like Garden and Gun, which is a national magazine focusing on southern food, culture, music, and art. His photos have also appeared in Field and Family, which is the magazine for NC Farm Bureau members and features articles about food, recipes, and NC travel. Kiker’s photography has also wound up in the pages of QC Exclusive, which stands for Quintessential Charlotte and is a luxury lifestyle magazine dedicated to art, food, home, culture, and travel.

You may have also seen his work featured on nature and wildlife calendars. In addition to that, Kiker also shoots weddings, graduations, and maternity photos. “Though nature photography is by far my passion, I’m also passionate about capturing family moments as well,” said Kiker.

“When I first used these cameras and started investing in lenses, I knew I was passionate about what I do, but I never expected to be standing in front of my hometown folks and telling my story and talking about my passion. I’m deeply honored for the opportunity to put my pictures on display,” said Kiker in closing.

Delicate Arch at sunset. This towering arch stands at 6 stories high and sits in a deep bowl of a canyon that is surrounded by beautiful mountains and sweeping countryside. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_4.jpg Delicate Arch at sunset. This towering arch stands at 6 stories high and sits in a deep bowl of a canyon that is surrounded by beautiful mountains and sweeping countryside. "There's nothing quite like waking up with wildlife. Watching the sunrise and hearing nature come alive gets me every single time," said Kiker https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_6.jpg "There's nothing quite like waking up with wildlife. Watching the sunrise and hearing nature come alive gets me every single time," said Kiker Pretty in pink. A drake Wood Duck shows off in the afternoon sun. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_7.jpg Pretty in pink. A drake Wood Duck shows off in the afternoon sun.

By Charles Wood Anson Record