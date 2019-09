Community Calendar: Sept. 9

The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 12 p.m. every Friday and will appear in the following Tuesday’s paper ONLY. To list your event, email [email protected], call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

Sept. 11

CSX Retirees’ Annual Lunch at 11:30 p.m. at Hamlet Historic Depot. If interested, call 910-652-6246 for information. All retirees’ welcome need count for caterer.

Sept. 12

Truck Driver Training Orientation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Richmond Community College’s Main Campus in Hamlet. This is a mandatory orientation for anyone interested in Truck Driver Training. You must attend orientation to make an appointment for registration. Orientation will cover the truck driving curriculum, schedule, financial options and student questions. Contact Alicia Butler at 910-410-1706 or [email protected]

Sept. 14

The Fourth Annual Taste of the Sandhills Showcasing Dancing with the Stars fundraiser benefiting Richmond County Hospice, Inc. from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium 1042 West Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. The event is presented by Mabry’s Drug and Home Care. For more info call 910-997-4464.

Kid’s Fishing and Outdoor Activity Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McKinney Lake Fish Hatchery, 220 Fish Hatchery Rd. in Hoffman. Open to children up to age 17 (must be accompanied by an adult). Fishing license not required. Fishing with live bait provided (no minnows allowed). The event is free thanks to generous sponsors. Registration is limited to the first 200 Richmond County Youth. Register online at www.ducks.org by clicking “my state” -> NC -> local events -> RC Greenwing Event -> donate. For more information call Gary at 412-606-6889.

Sept. 20

Blood Drive for the for the American Red Cross from noon to 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2116 Main Street in Ellerbe. Sign up online with sponsor code “First Baptist Church Ellerbe” or contact Elsie Freeman at 910-817-4720 to make an appointment. Blood types O+, O-, A- and B- are need for Red Cell donation. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass on the day of the drive to complete your pre-donation reading and health questions and reduce your wait time by up to 15 minutes. Walmart Pharmacy will be on site to administer flu shots after your blood donation. Please bring a photo ID to donate blood and a photo ID plus your insurance cards if you are interested in getting a flu shot.

Sept. 21

Pee Dee School Reunion at 4 p.m. at the Rockingham Lions Club on Highway 220 in Rockingham. Please bring your family and join us for a time of fellowship, food, and fond memories. BBQ, baked beans, cole slaw, rolls, and drinks will be provided. All you need to bring is your favorite dessert, a friend and any old Pee Dee pictures you may have. Hope to see many of you there! For more information contact Jennipher H. Love at 910-206-1903.

The Fourth Annual Rockin’ for Veterans event will be held at 5 p.m. at 2153 U.S. 1 North in Rockingham with four local bands rocking with the VFW Post 4203. There will be a cover charge. All proceeds will go to help veterans and send care packages to our deployed troops. The lineup is: The Safety Committee, Jonathan Robinson Music, Hardwired and The Ponder Project.

Sept. 27

Pack the Van with a Fan Summer Fan Drive sponsored by Carolina Hearts Home Care and Richmond County Aging Services will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 526 East Broad Ave. Please help us pack our van with new, donated fans for seniors in our area. Summer is not over yet! Come out and support our community. We are accepting donations from businesses, organizations, and the community! The more fans, the cooler our seniors!

Sept. 28

Jada’s Helping Hands Fund Raiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 1596 HWY 74 East in Hamlet. Hot dogs, chips, cakes and drinks will be served. Door prizes and games as well. Proceeds are used to support the Ronald McDonald House, local families sturggling with disabilities. The public is invited to come out and support this drive and enjoy the Fellowship. Tore and Paul Thomas are hosting this event along with Jada’s Helping Hands Ministry. For more information call 910-995-0798 or 910-331-4104.

Oct. 5

Hoptoberfest from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Dragway. The event is sponsored by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce and will feature sampling of more than 75 craft beer brews and a chicken wing competition sponsored by Perdue. The Voltage Brothers will perform live at the event.

ONGOING:

