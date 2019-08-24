Ayesha Sade’ Quick and David Allen Hall, Jr.

Ayesha Sade’ Quick of Atlanta, Georgia and David Allen Hall, Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee were united in marriage at a 6 p.m. ceremony on June 7 at The Grande in Kennesaw, Georgia. The wedding was officiated by Bishop David A. Hall, Sr. Dr. Leslie Pace of the Anointed Pace Sisters and Mr. Brandon Bell provided entertainment by singing.

The bride is the daughter of Charles and Denise Quick of Hamlet. Her grandparents are the late Elizabeth Quick, the late Linburg Quick, the late Betty Green and Horace Green. The bride is a graduate of Richmond Senior High School class of 2007 and the University of North Carolina Wilmington with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and of Georgia State University with a Master’s Degree in education and school counseling. She is employed as a school counselor in Memphis.

The late Gloria Hall and David Hall Sr. are the groom’s parents. His grandparents are Estella Hall and the late Cleophus Hall. The groom is a graduate of Central High School in Memphis and of Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in political science and philosophy and of the Interdenominational Theological Center with a Master’s of Divinity in clinical psychology. He is employed as a chaplain at a Federal Correctional Institute.

Ambria Quick was the maid of honor. Matrons of honor were Phonecia Maule and Shantel Carr. Brindesmaids were Carla Pope and Sonya Rodgers.

Best man was Thomas Hall Sr. and groomsmen were Brandon Bell, Ambrose Quick, Damion Griffin, Junaid Odubeko, Marcus Branch.

The reception was held at The Grande in Kennesaw, Georgia.

The bridal couple traveled to Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida for their honeymoon.

