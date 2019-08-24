Valerie Fowler Wall and Arnold Vincent Osborne were united in marriage at a 3 p.m. ceremony on Aug. 3. The wedding was officiated by Rev. Tameeka Leftwich.

The bride is the daughter of the late Mary C. Fowler of Rockingham. The bride is employed at NaphCare Inc. as the health services administrator in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The groom is the son of the late Ernestine Osborne. He is employed at JEB Little Creek Amphibious Base in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Patricia Wells of Oviedo, Florida was the maid of honor. Chad Osborne of Virginia Beach was the groomsman.

Reception followed the ceremony at the home of the bride and groom.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_1B8384D7-29F0-44D9-8A15-3995A2F67430.jpeg