The deadline for church briefs is noon Thursday for publication the following Friday. To have your event listed, email rcdjnews@www.yourdailyjournal.com, call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please be sure to include the name and address of your church, as well as the time, date and place of each event you wish published. Please be sure to include the full names of speakers.

The Daily Journal does not provide prices in calendar listings, which appear as space is available. To guarantee placement or to include prices, please contact the advertising department.

July 29 – Aug. 1

St. Mary’s Holiness Church at 178 Channie McManus Dr. in Dobbins Heights will hold Revivals eat night at 7 p.m. starting Monday with Apostle Andria U. Weekes of Greater Works of West End, Thuesday and Wednesday with Bastor Donnie Bennett of Mt. Sinai in Rockingham, and Thursday with Pastor Andria U. Weekes. Contact is Jean Quick-Lovely 910-206-4424.

Aug. 2 – 3

Freedom Ministries #1 will have their monthly dinner sale at 10 a.m. at 211 Earle Franklin Dr. There will be fish dinners, chicken wingettes dinners and BBQ dinners for an $8 donation. Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. all you can eat. For more info on special offers call Pastor Winnie Ingram at 704-465-4513, Brenda Pratt at 910-206-7521 or Minister Sally Murphy at 910-995-9434.

Aug. 3

Spring Hill Wesleyan Church will hold a county breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 289 Spring Hill Rd. off HWY 38 in Hamlet. Carry-out plates available. $6 all you can eat. Funds raised will go to future projects, missions and those in need.

Aug. 4

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Homecoming service at 10 a.m. at HWY 177 North in Hamlet with Rev. J.L. McCullers presiding. Dinner will be served, come and bring a friend. It is requested that attendees dress in black, gold or white. For information, call Cynthia Harris at 910-220-6044.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will host guest speaker Rev. Hurley Williams for the 11 a.m. service at 1596 HWY 74 East.

Green Lake United Methodist Church will celebrate their 165th Homecoming at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bill Taylor bringing the morning message. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. Everyone is welcome. Contact 910-997-5349.

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Annual Homecoming and Revival Services beginning at 11 a.m. at the church located at 875 North U.S. 1 in Rockingham with a morning message from Rev. Daniel C. Scott. Rev. Akeem Bowman of Reedy Branch Baptist Church of Dillon, South Carolina will deliver the afternoon service at 2:30 p.m.

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church will hold morning service with Pastor Darrell McSween at 10:30 a.m. at the church located at 119 Morrow St. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Contact Lisa Hinson 910-817-9872.

Lee Thee A.M.E. Zion Church will celebrate it’s annual revival beginning with a Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Morning worship at 11 a.m. Lunch at 1 p.m. Afternoon service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Mary Lindsey and members from St. John Baptist Church in Derby.

Aug. 4 – 7

Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold it’s annual Homecoming, Family and Friends Day and Revival with a morning message from pastor Michael Patrick at 11 a.m. Sunday followed by lunch at 1 p.m. at 401 Holly Grove Church Rd. in Rockingham. At 2:30 p.m. Pastor Rev. M.H. Russell of Throne of Grace Baptist Church in Charlotte will lead a service with his choir and congregation. At 7 p.m. nightly Monday thru Wednesday Pastor Rev. Dr. M.H. Russell will again be the messenger. Contact 910-997-2012.

Centenary A.M.E. Zion Church will hold an annual Revival beginning with Sunday School from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fred Miller. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m. with afternoon service at 3 p.m. with Minister Winnie Ingram, co-pastor at Freedom Ministries in Hamlet opening Revival services. Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday Rev. James Moore, Pastor at Streater Grove A.M.E. Zion Church of Morven will be guest speaker each evening.

Aug. 4 – Aug. 9

Lee Thee A.M.E. Zion Church will celebrate it’s annual revival beginning with a Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Morning worship at 11 a.m. Lunch at 1 p.m. Afternoon service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Mary Lindsey and members from St. John Baptist Church in Derby. Beginning Monday until Friday at 7 p.m. with Rev. David Gadsden and members of New Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church will be guest speaker. Everyone invited to come. Contact 910-997-2330 or 910-206-3155.

Aug. 5 – 7

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will hold more Annual Homecoming and Revival Services at the church located at 875 North U.S. 1 in Rockingham each night beginning at 7 p.m. with a message from Rev. Ronnie Johnson from St. Paul Baptist Church of Cheraw.

Aug. 10

The Cameronian Quartet will celebrate 29 years of ministering Southern Gospel music at 6 p.m. at Cameronian Presbyterian Church at 179 Northam Rd. in Rockingham. Special guest will be Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel. The public is invited. Light refreshments will be served after the service. Contact is Mike Snead 910-996-3626.

Aug. 11

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church will celebrate its homecoming beginning with a morning service by Pastor Darrell McSween at 10:30 a.m. at the church located at 119 Morrow St. Dinner will be served immediately following the morning service. Afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. David Dockery of Shiloh Rock Baptist Church in Jamestown. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Contact Lisa Hinson 910-817-9872.

Aug. 11 – 14

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Revival with Rev. Michael Swinney as guest speaker for the 11 a.m. Sunday service. Dinner will follow with Rev. Ricardo Leak as the guest speaker for the 3 p.m. service. Nightly service at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with guest speakers for the Revival Rev. George Ellis. Host Pastor Elder John A. Jackson invites the public to all services. Contact 910-331-4104.

Aug. 18

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church will hold morning service with Pastor Darrell McSween at 10:30 a.m. at the church located at 119 Morrow St. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Contact Lisa Hinson 910-817-9872.

Aug. 18-22

Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Homecoming/Revival beginning with a 3 p.m. service on Sunday and 7 p.m. nightly services at 685 Ledbetter Rd., Rockingham. Preachers for Sunday are: Robert Dikes of Gethsemane Hope Missionary Baptist Church; Monday night: Pastor Mary Lindsey of St. John Missionary Baptist; Tuesday night: Rev. Pat Bennett of Mr. Sinai Baptist Church; Wednesday night: Pastor D.R. Bennett of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. For information call Pastor Galley-Quick at 910-334-0766.

Aug. 25

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church will hold morning service with Pastor Darrell McSween at 10:30 a.m. at the church located at 119 Morrow St. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Contact Lisa Hinson 910-817-9872.

Sept. 1

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church will hold morning service with Pastor Darrell McSween at 10:30 a.m. at the church located at 119 Morrow St. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Contact Lisa Hinson 910-817-9872.

Saint Peter United Methodist Church will celebrate its Annual Homecoming and Revival Services at 11 a.m. at the church located on Bridges Street in Hamlet with Pastor Angelo Troy.

Sept. 3 – 5

St. Peter United Methodist Church will hold Revival services at 7 p.m. each night at 205 North Bridges St. in Hamlet. On Sept 3, Apostle Ronnie Moore of The Overflow Worship Center will speak, on Sept. 4 Rev. Lester Chambers of Stellys Tabernacle will speak, and on Sept. 5 Rev. Dr. Lamont Johnson of West Durham Baptist Church will speak. Contact Halena Brown 910-894-2314.

Sept. 15

Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church invites all Ushers to our 60th Usher’s Anniversary Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at 401 Holly Grove Church Rd. in Rockingham. The speak for this anniversary will be Pastor Michael Leak, of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg, along with his choir and congregation. We ask you to come out and help us lift the name of Jesus. Contact 910-997-2012.

ONGOING

Band No. 2 of The Church Of God offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

Calvary Baptist Church, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m.

Community Bible Study, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 325 Long Drive, Rockingham, across from Perdue. For information, contact Evangelist Robert David Sr., 910-461-9186.

East Rockingham Freewill Baptist Church invites you to visit their Sunday School at 10 a.m. and their sermons at 11 a.m. Sunday night 6 p.m. and Wednesday prayer meeting 7 p.m. Come and hear the word of God preached by our Pastor Johnny Johnson. The church is located at 189 Airport Rd. Contact Barbara 910-997-3481.

Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday,it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30,Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

Fellowship Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. There is a small cost.

Greater Harvest Pentecostal Holiness Church at 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, NC will have worship services on the first,third and fifth Sunday’s of the month. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and the morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m.

New Foundation Outreach Ministry, prayer line, 712-451-0927, at 8 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. Access code: 611125. Call in to have someone to pray with.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1596 US 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

Prayer Deliverance Ministries, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

Rockingham Church of Christ, US 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

Sidney Grove Church of Deliverance, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursdayandcommunity prayer, noon to1 p.m. Wednesdays.

Freedom Baptist Church worship services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday mornings; Sunday School at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings;Bible Study/Mid-week Service on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Mt. Stephen AME Zion Church is holding a noonday prayer every monday. The community is invited. For more information call Rev. Carol Turner at 704-475-1018.

East Rockingham Freewill Baptist Church located at 189 Airport Rd. cordially invites the community to visit and attend their church services. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., preaching at 11 a.m. and again Sunday night at 6 p.m. They also hold a Wednesday prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Come and hear the word of God preached by our Pastor Johnny Johnson. For more information please call Barbara at 910-997-3481.