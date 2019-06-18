To nominate a pet or animal for adoption for Pet of the Week please contact Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected] The deadline is 12 noon every Friday.

Hoss “Cash” Wheeler was nominated by his mom, Kelly Wheeler. He is a one and a half years old Coonhound/Shephard mix. His mom says:

Aside from being the cutest Coonhound in Ledbetter, Hoss is a friend to all creatures big and small. He loves everyone and believes everyone should be his friend. He is well mannered and well liked where-ever we go in town. He has his own following on Facebook.

There is sometimes a stigma that comes with adopting a pet from the shelter and Hoss is the (mostly) perfect example of how much joy a dog can bring in your life if you adopt rather than shop for a pet. Hoss was one of three dogs featured at an adoption event (at the Richmond County Animal Shelter) and it was his calm demeanor, gentleness, and love toward all strangers that had this little (now huge) guy in my arms walking out. Some passed him because of his paw size, while the rest of us saw the size of his heart. He hasn’t stopped loving everyone since.

Hoss’ favorite past-time is to cruise the treat barrels at Mercantile on Broad while wearing his very own t-shirt as an honorary store employee. He is a doggie adoption ambassador. For more fun he enjoys protecting the backyard and chasing squirrels. He is a protector of the little dogs. He also enjoys barking at men with gray hair. Perhaps he has hair envy.

Hoss’ special talents include swiping pizza slices like a ninja, giving high fives/tens upon request, and doing special tricks like dancing on two legs, and clearing the food bowl faster than Richard Petty could start his engine. He is gentle and will help those with disabilities/mobility problems, use him to pull themselves to their feet if needed. He is sensitive and will give you kisses when he feels he is sorry or has misbehaved.

Looking for a furr-ever home this week is Carrie. She is spayed, current on vaccines, loves to play, great with kids and other dogs. House trained and knows basic commands. Her adoption fee is $100. The Humane Society of Richmond County says:

“Why am I still without a home!! I am house trained, I know basic commands, I love kids and other dogs. What more can I do to show how much love and joy I would bring to you and your family?”

To adopt Carrie visit humanesocietyofrichmondcounty.com to fill out the adoption form or call call the Humane Society of Richmond County at 910-206-0476.

This beauty, Carrie, sits for the camera, begging her furr-ever family to adopt her. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_61656852_2390467354336787_2122609130156851200_n.jpg This beauty, Carrie, sits for the camera, begging her furr-ever family to adopt her. Contributed Photo Hoss “Cash” Wheeler paws at mom Kelly Wheeler to get her attention. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_hoss.jpg Hoss “Cash” Wheeler paws at mom Kelly Wheeler to get her attention. Contributed Photo

Alex Smith Staff Writer