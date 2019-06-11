The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 12 p.m. every Friday and will appear in the following Tuesday’s paper ONLY. To list your event, email rcdjnews@www.yourdailyjournal.com, call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

June 11

NAACP meeting will be at St. Peter’s Methodist Church in Hamlet at 7 p.m. Host pastor is Angelo Troy. Cheryl Speights, Director of Patient Services, will be the guest speaker.

The M.A.H.S. Class of 1967 will have a class luncheon on Tuesday, June 11 at the Seaboard Station Restaurant at 12 Charlotte St. in Hamlet. All classmates are encouraged to attend.

June 11 – 14

Child dental examinations by the North Carolina Public Health starting at 8 a.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. For children ages 6-14, a dentist will conduct free teeth exams on June 11 and apply sealants to prevent cavities from the 12th through the 14th, also beginning at 8 a.m. each day. This is a free event open to all of Richmond County. Relevant paperwork is available at the Community Center.

June 13

American Legion Post 147 will host a share night at Captain D. Restaurant from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 14

Rockingham American Legion Post 147 will meet at 7 p.m. at the Post Home with Meal and install officers for the 2019-20 year. The Post is located at Ledbetter Lake on American Legion Drive.

The 1st Regional Elder Abuse Awareness Walk will be held on June 14 at the Pembroke Recreation Complext from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and includes Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties. For more information please call Elaine Brown at (910)-775-9761.

June 15

A Breakfast Benefit for The Civitan Club will be held from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Fatz Cafe in Rockingham.

Pee Dee United Methodist Church will have a country buffet breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. There will be a cover charge.

June 19

The Rockingham High School class of 1958 will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Hudson Bros.

Senior Game Day will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. The game this month is Poker-Keeno. There will be food and prizes, all free.

June 22

The Dobbins Heights Community Park will hold their third annual community event titled “Stop Gun and Gang Violence” sponsored by Stop the Violence, STV from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be guest speakers, pastors, evangelists, praise dancers and singers, and food and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome to attend.

A Ellerbe High School Class of 1961 reunion will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 22 at Blake’s Restaurant located at 127 N. Hillsview St., Candor, NC just off of U.S. 211. Please respond to Linda Snead at 910-652-4361 and leave a message if you will be coming. Hope to see you there!!!

Richmond County Aging Services will hold an indoor yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Rockingham Senior Center located at 135 Safie 6th St. There will be a hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as a table to raise funds for the 2019 Alzheimer’s Walk. All remaining proceeds will benefit Aging Services’ programs and activities. Call 910-997-4491 for more information.

June 24 – 27

Math Summer Camp directed by Asha B’s Closet will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. If you have any questions regarding this event call Denise Cozart at 910-682-7188.

June 29

NCWorks Job Fair at 8 a.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. Speakers will share information on Filspec and American Woodmark, and others are posted on the NCWorks website.

June 30

The Unity Quartet will be singing at Mt. Calvary Rock of Ages Church at 6 p.m. If you have any questions please call Janet Webb 910-417-9544.

July 11

The Hamlet Senior Center will be having the Veteran’s Club sponsored Annual Deep-Sea Fishing Trip on July 11 out of South Carolina. All equipment and bait will be provided. Participants will be departing from the center at 3:30 a.m. For more information please call the Hamlet Senior Center at (910)-582-7985.