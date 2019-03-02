Presentation at Hamlet Senior Center shows wide array of African American history

Doris Cox, assistant director of the Hamlet Senior Center, speaks to the audience gathered for the presentation on Black History presented by Hazel Robinson on Thursday, Feb. 28. Doris Cox, assistant director of the Hamlet Senior Center, speaks to the audience gathered for the presentation on Black History presented by Hazel Robinson on Thursday, Feb. 28. A display brought in by Hazel Robinson shows black memorabilia at the at the Hamlet Senior Center on Thursday, Feb. 28. A display brought in by Hazel Robinson shows black memorabilia at the at the Hamlet Senior Center on Thursday, Feb. 28. Hazel Robinson shows a sheet of information and speaks about Claudette Colvin, a teenager in 1955 who was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, for refusing to give up her seat to a white woman on a crowded, segregated bus, before Rosa Parks became well known. Hazel Robinson shows a sheet of information and speaks about Claudette Colvin, a teenager in 1955 who was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, for refusing to give up her seat to a white woman on a crowded, segregated bus, before Rosa Parks became well known. Hazel Robinson speaks about Black History at the Hamlet Senior Center on Thursday, Feb. 28. Hazel Robinson speaks about Black History at the Hamlet Senior Center on Thursday, Feb. 28.

HAMLET — She is a lifelong learner, she said. She taught school for more than 30 years. Hazel Robinson said Thursday, Feb. 28, that she loves to share what she knows about Black History.

And that she did to a group gathered at the Hamlet Senior Center.

“I’m learning every day,” she said. “Every day I want to learn something new.”

Robinson’s collection of books, information sheets and memorabilia that tell stories about the African American experience shows she has been learning for quite some time.

She said African American history is not just about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and George Washington Carver.

“Our history is so much more than that,” said Robinson, who is black.

She went on to explain plenty of facets of Black History.

She said many of the slaves brought from Africa were from royalty, and were tricked into becoming slaves, although the first slaves were indentured servants who were supposed to be paid for work but were put into slavery by overbearing slave masters.

She talked about how slaves used quilts to tell each other messages, mostly about escaping. They used spirituals that way, too.

“Our history is not just slavery,” Robinson said. “We have a rich history.”

She read a story about a boy asking his mother “Where would we be without black people?” The story showed the many inventions that were missing because black people had not invented them. Robinson answered the question for the young man: “We would be in the dark.”

All during her presentation, gasps were heard, as though people had not heard that history before. Audience members said they enjoyed the presentation.

She really wants young people to hear about Black History and encouraged audience members to expose their children and grandchildren to the history through books and other means. She brought a bunch of books and someone took down the names of them to pass along.

“How are they going to know if you don’t tell them,” Robinson said.

By Donna Rogers Editor

Reach Donna Rogers at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

