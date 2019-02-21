Senior Center prayer breakfast provides fellowship

Donna Rogers | Daily Journal A prayer goes out during the Fellowship Prayer Breakfast. Donna Rogers | Daily Journal A prayer goes out during the Fellowship Prayer Breakfast. Donna Rogers | Daily Journal Rev. Vincent Locklear preaches at the Hamlet Senior Center on Wednesday. Donna Rogers | Daily Journal Rev. Vincent Locklear preaches at the Hamlet Senior Center on Wednesday. Donna Rogers | Daily Journal Rev. Vincent Locklear, left, sings along with Chris Locklear. Donna Rogers | Daily Journal Rev. Vincent Locklear, left, sings along with Chris Locklear. Donna Rogers | Daily Journal The audience shows its pleasure during the Fellowship Prayer Breakfast at the Hamlet Senior Center on Wednesday. Donna Rogers | Daily Journal The audience shows its pleasure during the Fellowship Prayer Breakfast at the Hamlet Senior Center on Wednesday.

Dozens of people came out, even on the cold, damp, dreary day. The event was billed as a Fellowship Prayer Breakfast. The people had breakfast all right, but the audience gathered at the Hamlet Senior Center on Wednesday morning also had food for thought. The Rev. Vincent Locklear preached his heart out after the meal.

There was also another preacher, prayer, singing by the Hamlet Senior Center Choir and songs sung by Chris Locklear, such as “Jesus, Sweet Jesus.”

Many claps and voices of approval came from the audience as Rev. Locklear preached: “All right now!”, “Thank you, Lord!”, “My Lord, My Lord,” “Thank ya!” and a few hallelujahs.

Rev. Locklear did not have a set topic or Scripture but covered many topics and Scriptures before he had finished, including telling people how they could be saved. One theme he repeated was that seniors are special.

“I thank the Lord for my elders,” he said, and another time, “I appreciate my elders here this morning.”

Rev. Locklear told the audience that he had a dramatic experience, in which he was baptized in the Holy Spirit. That led to God calling him to preach, and he has been preaching since August. He let his enthusiasm for preaching burst out.

One person in the audience commented later that the event was unusually long, “but it was good.”

On its website. the Hamlet Senior Center says it is dedicated to the enrichment and greater quality of life for seniors 55 and older. “We provide growth opportunities for seniors socially, spiritually and through the stimulation of physical and mental challenges,” it says. The prayer breakfast is held every third Wednesday of the month and requires a small fee for the breakfast.

By Donna Rogers Editor

Reach Donna Rogers at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

