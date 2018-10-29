Favorite day of the week? It’s hard to say …

I know people with favorite sports teams. People have favorite books, songs, movie and pictures. We all have favorite foods or drinks. I have been know to like some flowers and plants over others. From the time we are children, a lot of us have favorite animals. I guess it’s safe to say, most people have a favorite anything. I know one or two people who consider everything they come across as their favorites. I’m no genius, but I think that undoes the whole idea of a favorite.

I was talking with a guy a while back, and he had a favorite that struck me as odd. It wasn’t creepy or sinister. It wasn’t really exciting once I thought about it. It probably was one of the more dull favorites I had heard.

This guy had a favorite day of the week. For this guy, Tuesdays were the bee’s knees. I asked him what made the second day of the workweek so special, and he just shrugged and told me he didn’t really know, but Tuesday was pretty sweet. It wasn’t just that particular Tuesday but every Tuesday.

I looked back at Tuesdays past and could not think of a single particular Tuesday that wasn’t, well, boring. Tuesday and I just never clicked.

Not too many people like Monday. Obvious reasons aside, Monday does not seem so bad. Monday is just another day. For a big chunk of the year, football fans love Monday nights. I guess they don’t care much for the daytime portion, but once the big game comes on, Monday nights make Monday days just disappear. I used to go out and listen to a friend play guitar and sing in a bar on Monday nights. I actually looked forward to Monday for a short while.

I can’t say much about Wednesday. Hump Day. Middle of the workweek. I will say that my workweek is the most stressful on Wednesday. For the past 20 or so years, every bad day I have had at work has been a Wednesday. I’m not sure of the exact statistics, but I probably have been out sick on more Wednesdays than on any other day. I used to dread Wednesdays in a past job, as all the outrageous and unusual stuff happened on that day. These days, Wednesdays are pretty uneventful.

I was born on a Thursday. My younger daughter was born on a Thursday. For a decade or two, one of the big television networks had a block of excellent television that set a standard still held today. On which night was that block of shows? Thursday, of course. A few jobs I have had have had payday on Thursday. Today is Thursday, and I got paid today. I usually write the column on Thursday. My favorite family day, Thanksgiving, is on a Thursday. Thursday and I get along pretty well.

I am wondering whether I really have to go into detail about Friday. I think it’s the only day of the week that we, religious or not, thank God for. TGIF. Thank God It’s Friday. There is really nothing else that “G” could stand for. I know a guy named Gary, but I’m not thanking him for Friday. Most of America counts down till 5 o’clock on Friday. That’s just great, unless you are like me and have to work a lot of Saturdays. If that is the case, then Friday isn’t so stellar, and while everyone else is at happy hour, you’re at home getting your work clothes ready for tomorrow.

The weekend is supposed to be the time to relax. I never seem to relax and spend most weekends doing things I did not have time to do during the week. I can’t pick a favorite day during the weekend. Each of the days has its own personality.

Saturday is the day to run around and get everything done. Grocery shopping, sports with the kids, etcetera.

Sunday is the day of rest, church, family dinners and the like. Most weeks, for us, Sunday is just as hectic as Saturday.

I can’t say I have a specific day of the week I like any more than the others, really. Most of them just blend together and, if you hadn’t noticed lately, they go by pretty quickly.

Baltimore native Joe Weaver is a husband, father, pawnbroker and gun collector. From his home in New Bern, he writes on the lighter side of family life. You may email him at [email protected]

