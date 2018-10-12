If only I could chow down on deep sighs

Joe Weaver Lifestyle columnist Joe Weaver Lifestyle columnist

Driving home one evening this week, I called my wife to ask what was for dinner.

There was a long pause and, for a second, I could hear a deep sigh. I could hear the exasperation in that sigh, and I realized the question I had asked was not only unexpected but pretty dumb. I had asked the question before on other nights, on other commutes. For 20 years, I had asked pretty much the same question every night. Once in a while I got an “I don’t know,” and often I got a choice of two or three possible dinners. I had never gotten a sigh.

I wasn’t quite sure how to interpret the sigh. Could she simply not have an idea of what to have for dinner? Could she have a thousand suggestions and had difficulty choosing one? Did thieves come into our house and steal our food? Did she make some lavish gourmet meal only to drop it on the kitchen floor? Did she suddenly not give a flipping hoot what I wanted for dinner and was waiting for me to come home so she could tell me, in a stern voice, to cook it my damned self and she would be on the porch drinking a daiquiri?

Well, I didn’t know. All I did know was that I was not about to ask what that big sigh was all about.

After the sigh came silence. A pregnant pause, if you will.

“What do you want for dinner?” she asked.

Well, there came the curve ball. Straight from the mound, down the center, only to turn at the batter’s box and go high and outside. I wasn’t prepared for it, so I took a wild swing at it.

“I don’t know.” I muttered, “What do we have?”

This was clearly strike one. If an umpire had been there, he would have yelled “steeeeriiike!” and thrown the ball back to my wife.

I had two more swings. On one of my shoulders sat an angel telling me to just shut up. On the other was a little devil yelling, “Swing, batter batter!”

“How about something simple, like a frozen pizza?” I suggested.

This clearly was a foul tip and popped up behind me. I was saved for another pitch.

“Nope. Shoulda called me before I went to the store.”

Well, I didn’t know she was going to the store, so how would I have known to call her?

“Sandwiches?”

“We’re out of bread. I didn’t realize it until I was home from the store.”

That was strike two. I was down two strikes and thinking I probablywould just grab a handful of dry cereal and a glass of water to keep from dying when I got home.

“Well, what did you get at the store?” I guess I was trying to steal a base at that point. It clearly was a question I should not have asked because the sigh I got then was about 10 times as intense as the first one.

“Cat food.” my wife said. “Cooper needed food.”

It was at that moment that I realized that my wife had put the cat ahead of the humans. We had nothing to eat, but Cooper was living the life of Riley.

“No people food?”

“Purina does not make people food. I don’t think I have ever seen Purina Columnist Chow.”

For a moment, my mind wandered to what Purina Columnist Chow would be. I was thinking chili dogs and cold pizza. Coffee that was either too strong or too weak. You know, the kinda stuff you see in the movies. My mind drifted and I found myself hungry again.

“There’s nothing in the house,” my wife admitted. “I went to the store and got food for the cat, and that was it.”

“I suppose we could go out and grab something cheap.” I said.

“That’s fine.” my wife said, “Where do you want to go?”

“Anywhere is fine. You pick.”

The third sigh was the longest of all.

Baltimore native Joe Weaver is a husband, father, pawnbroker and gun collector. From his home in New Bern, he writes on the lighter side of family life. You may email him at [email protected]

