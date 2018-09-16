Goats, handlers put on quite a show

2018 Richmond County 4-H livestock goat showmen are (back row) DeLani Reep, Caroline DeAguilar, Savannah Shepard, Madalyn Cowan, Tobey Lunceford, Gavin Sessoms and Wade Hoffman; (middle row) Ella Shelley and Rhett Shelley; and (bottom row) Easton Haywood. Lexi Reep is not pictured. 2018 Richmond County 4-H livestock goat showmen are (back row) DeLani Reep, Caroline DeAguilar, Savannah Shepard, Madalyn Cowan, Tobey Lunceford, Gavin Sessoms and Wade Hoffman; (middle row) Ella Shelley and Rhett Shelley; and (bottom row) Easton Haywood. Lexi Reep is not pictured. Tiffanee Conrad Extension At Your Service Tiffanee Conrad Extension At Your Service

If you didn’t attend the Richmond County 4-H Goat Show last week, you missed quite the event.

Forty-four youth from Richmond, Alamance, Hoke, Johnston, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Scotland and Stanly counties showed 80 boer goats in one of the larger county goat shows in the state.

Winners were:

— Travis Anderson, Johnston County, Senior Showmanship

— Alby Pulaski, Randolph County, Intermediate 11-13 Showmanship

— Caroline Smith, Montgomery County, Junior 9-10 Showmanship

Cloverbud participants ages 5 to 8 were Ella Shelley, Brayana McGhee, Ella Harmon, Isaac Mathison, Josey Pulaski and Katelyn Hewitt.

Peewee participants younger than 5 were Rhett Shelley, Scotlyn Pulaski, Libby Williams and Easton Haywood.

Showmanship classes are designed to gauge the 4-H’ers’ knowledge, skill with an animal and hard work. 4-H’ers answered questions about their animals and how they were cared for while presenting the animals for judging.

Wethers, castrated male goats, are judged on total marketability. Savannah Shepard of Richmond County won first place in the wether heavyweight class.

Other winners were:

— Grand Champion Market Wether, Travis Anderson, Johnston County

— Reserve Champion Market Wether, Laura Jessup, Randolph County

— Grand Champion Doe, Paison Cain, Randolph County

— Reserve Champion Doe, Reid Harmon, Randolph County

Does are females who will be bred and will continue production on the farm. They are judged on their frames and structure based on how they would carry the extra weight of pregnancy and the stress of milking.

Several shows are left in the 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit that our Richmond County 4-H members will show in.

For information about 4-H livestock, call me at 910-997-8255, or visit the Richmond County 4-H Facebook page at www.facebook.com/richmondcounty4h.

Tiffanee Conrad is an agriculture/livestock agent at the Richmond County Extension. Reach her at [email protected] or 910-997-8255.

