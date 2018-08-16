4-H showmanship circuit develops leaders

Caroline DeAguilar works with Snowflake the goat during a recent 4-H circuit competition. Caroline DeAguilar works with Snowflake the goat during a recent 4-H circuit competition. Tiffanee Conrad Richmond County Livestock Agent Tiffanee Conrad Richmond County Livestock Agent

The 2018 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit season has begun!

Carolina Farm Credit and Cape Fear Farm Credit proudly sponsor the circuit, providing financing to operate it. The county shows are in both Farm Credit territories, which makes the partnership a great one.

The first show took place in Randolph County last weekend.

On the circuit, youth ages 5 to 19 compete against others from across the region at each of 12 county shows between August and the State Fair in October. They can show goats, heifers or lambs, accumulating points for placings in showmanship at a series of shows in south-central North Carolina.

The showmen will finish the season at the 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit Banquet in November.

At each show, youth compete in showmanship and confirmation classes.

The showmanship classes are designed to gauge 4-H’ers’ knowledge and skill with an animal. Confirmation classes are all about the animal itself.

Females will be bred and will continue production on the farm. They are judged on their frames and structure — how they would carry the extra weight pregnancy and the stress of milking.

Castrated market animals are judged on the total meat marketability of the animal.

Rules and the schedule are listed on the Richmond County Cooperative Extension website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu/?page_id=360017.

The circuit includes three age divisions for all species.

First place in each division wins a belt buckle and a banner ribbon; second place wins a banner ribbon; and third place through fifth place each wins a tri-fold ribbon.

Young Cloverbud youth can show animals non-competitively, with each receiving a circuit T-shirt.

4-H showmen also win ribbons, trophies and premium money at each individual show. Some youth put their winnings into the bank to save it for college; others may use it to invest in next year’s show animal.

Several college scholarships also are available for 4-H members or 4-H showmen.

We have several new youth members showing goats this year and encourage anyone who might be interested in showing next year to give us a call.

New youth can come to the shows this year to see what it’s all about. We teach hands-on skills for taking care of animals.

4-H’ers also are gathering sponsorship money to pay for our Richmond County 4-H Goat Show on Sept. 8, at the Dale Dewitt Farm in Ellerbe.

We encourage the community to come support our hard-working 4-Hers. What these youth learn from showing livestock is only the beginning.

They also learn leadership skills, animal husbandry, record-keeping, self-esteem and responsibility, to name a few. They make friends for life across the state and learn how to communicate with adults and other youth.

The future of agriculture lies in our youth, as they are the future farmers, doctors, teachers and agricultural advocates in our community. This is why we want to send a huge thank-you to our sponsors and to all the parents, friends and family of the showmen who support them throughout the show season.

If you have questions about the circuit or would like to donate to the Richmond County 4-H Goat Show, please call me at 910-997-8255.