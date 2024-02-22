With the cold weather still lingering in the mornings, it may seem a little early to start thinking about bermudagrass management, but successful hay producers should plan ahead and realize that timing is critical when raising a high-quality hay.

To the untrained eye, a hayfield may just look like a field of grass that occasionally gets cut and baled to feed cows, horses and goats. Contrary to this common assumption, productive bermudagrass hay fields require a high level of management in order to get a quality product.

Moore County is known for it’s significant equestrian community, and with Richmond County being only a short drive away, I believe there is a great opportunity for hay producers in our county to tap into the horse hay market there.

Hay farmers who have the goal to sell their hay to equine enthusiasts should start thinking of their grass hay fields as a crop. This means that similar to cotton or corn, bermudagrass should be provided with proper plant nutrition, treated for pests, such as weeds and plant-feeding insects, and harvested properly and in a timely manner. When hay producers raise and offer a high-quality product, this opens a door to receive a premium price.

Proper Fertility

In the winter months, taking a soil sample for analysis and applying the recommended amount of lime is the first step in the right direction for raising high-quality hay and for any type of long-term weed control. Additionally, we want make our first nutrient applications later in the spring, around mid-late April, when the bermudagrass is actively growing. Typically, an acre of bermudagrass will require around 180-220 pounds of nitrogen (N) and around 160-180 pounds of potassium (K).

Most of our soils are adequate in phosphorus (P) but taking a soil sample and having it analyzed is the best way to know what the fields lack. Ideally, blended conventional fertilizers (25-0-20, 17-17-17) should be split into three separate applications, the first in April, and the second and third fertilizer application following the first and second hay cutting.

We have a lot of leaching potential with our sandy soils and applying all the required fertilizer in one application will result in a lot of nutrient loss. Getting those essential nutrients out on your pasture and hay fields will give bermudagrass a competitive edge by filling in those thinning areas and suppressing troublesome weeds.

Providing bermudagrass with proper nutrients not only aids in weed suppression but it also increases hay yield and its nutritional value. Hay fields that are not fertilized produce significantly less hay that is much lower in protein, minerals and digestible nutrients.

Harvest Timing

Research at NC State University has determined that bermudagrass should be harvested at intervals of four to five weeks for the best compromise between yield and quality. As the bermudagrass matures, the crude protein and total digestible nutrients decrease in the hay. As a rule of thumb, I recommend that producers plan to harvest at 4 weeks and if periods of rainy weather keep them out of the field, they have a week or two to try again before the bermudagrass begins to get over-mature.

Weed Management

Raising the high-quality hay that is free of weeds begins now. Weed control is important to excellent bermudagrass production during the spring. Making a spring herbicide application will improve the quality of the first cutting and save money on an April or May herbicide bill.

A treatment with a non-selective herbicide, such as glyphosate, in mid to late February can stop the growth of winter weeds, (such as ryegrass, buttercup, etc.) that will end up in the first cutting. In the horse hay market, weeds are considered a contaminate. Horse owners are paying for hay not weeds. When thinking about these early spring applications, timing is everything. Spraying too late will hurt your emerging bermudagrass and set it back.

Although warm season weeds such as sandspurs germinate in midspring, they usually fly under our radar until July when they begin developing those pesky burs that painfully stick to everything they touch. In the livestock world, this weed is more than just a nuisance. Infestations greatly reduce hay palatability for animals.

Adding a preemergence product, such as pendimethalin (Prowl H2O) or indaziflam (Rezilon), with the non-selective herbicide applied in February, will help inhibit the germination of summer annual weeds such as crabgrass and sandspurs. Producers should note that these products must be applied in the early spring before weed seeds germinate.

Even after getting fields fertilized and healthy, sometimes there are still lingering weed issues which means producers should look at some other herbicide options. Products that are labeled for grass weed control are Pastora and Panoramic. An important note: Pastora and Panoramic may cause slight stunting to bermudagrass.

For broadleaf weeds, (pigweed, common mullien, dog fennel, etc.) there are countless herbicide products that are available for producers to utilize. Products like 2,4-D and dicamba (Weedmaster) will control smaller/younger broadleaf weeds but efficacy decreases as weeds get larger so timing is very important! Whichever product you choose, remember to read the label and follow all guidelines as some products have restrictions concerning the harvest interval.

When we talk about weeds, our primary tools to use against infestations are cultural methods such as correcting soil pH through lime applications, and applying the right amount of fertilizer. Often an integrated approach using these cultural practices coupled with appropriate herbicide applications is the best management practice to get a handle on troublesome weeds and produce a high-quality product fit for the horse hay market.

If you have any questions about weed management or fertility in hay or pastures please contact the Richmond County Extension office at (910) 997-8255