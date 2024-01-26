HAMLET — When Richmond Community College decided to explore the opportunity to offer a new certification program, Industrial Systems Technician, college leadership reached out to Enviva and other area manufacturers for input to develop the new program. The goal is to develop an accelerated program that teaches students the necessary and most sought-after technical skills for manufacturers while earning nationally certified credentials.

Richmond Community College first brought in the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) to build the framework and modules for the different skills to be taught in the class. This national accreditation is essential to all students seeking employment upon graduation.

Once the framework was in place, Richmond turned to its area manufacturers by inviting them out to provide input to the class. From Enviva Hamlet, Operations Manager Mike Floyd, Site-Training Specialist Douglas “Remmy” Rembisz, and Manufacturing Engineer Manager Nicholas Sweetapple stepped forward to provide Team Hamlet’s perspective.

“Hey, this is what we see,” stated Enviva’s Remmy Rembisz. “This is what we want our guys to know. This is what we want them to be able to do once they graduate from here. If they are looking for a job with us, they can step right into a job with very minimal on-site training. We just helped with the content focus.”

Launched in the fall of 2023, Richmond’s Industrial Systems Program, is comprised of two phases that run 15-weeks. Students enrolled in the program today will achieve their full certification in the Spring of 2024. The program is under the direction of Shuler “Gibby” Peel, Richmond Community College’s Industrial Systems Program Coordinator.

Peel noted that the advantage of a shorter, focused program was the ability for students to achieve certification that enables them easy entry into the manufacturing job market in the region. In the past, Peel said it was a challenge to get a class of 24 or 25 students to actually make it through a two-year associates degree. Typically, only four or five would get to the end. One of the stumbling blocks appeared to be some of the classes that might not be as interesting to the students. He is confident this program will be more successful because of its focus on hands-on skills.

“This is our first time running it,” stated Gibby Peel. “It’s got some bugs in it, but I am sure this will be the answer that we need for our students and local industries.”

Peel is also pleased with the options that will be available to new graduates.

“Students graduate as an Industrial Systems Technician with OSHA certification,” stated Gibby Peel. “That’s really valuable to our manufacturing partners. The bonus is that our students are just three classes shy from earning another certificate in Mechatronics.”