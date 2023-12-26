Home Features A quick pit stop before Christmas FeaturesLifeLifestyle A quick pit stop before Christmas December 26, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Santa Claus and the Grinch made a quick visit to the Derby Fire Department in advance of Christmas this year! Photo courtesy of Terry Clark/Visit Richmond County Santa Claus and the Grinch made a quick visit to the Derby Fire Department in advance of Christmas this year! View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location 7.4 ° C 8.7 ° 6.3 ° 96 % 0.9kmh 100 % Wed 10 ° Thu 7 ° Fri 6 ° Sat 7 ° Sun 6 °