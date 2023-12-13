We learn from a very young age that calcium is important for strong teeth and bones but we never hear about the role calcium plays in helping our bodies to function in other vital areas.

Calcium is one of the most important minerals we should consume throughout our lifecycle. Although we are most familiar with calcium as a component of dairy products, there are non-dairy foods that also contain calcium, as well as foods that have been enriched with calcium, meaning calcium has been added. As we approach the new year, let’s consider incorporating more calcium rich foods into our diet.

Why Calcium? Calcium is essential for helping our blood to clot, muscles to contract, regulate normal heart rhythms, and nerve functions. Approximately, 99% of calcium is stored in bones and 1 % in muscles, blood, and other organs. The body works to keep a steady amount of calcium in the blood. It even has a backup plan when calcium gets too low: the parathyroid hormone (PTH) will signal to bones to release calcium into the bloodstream. An interesting fact is this same hormone may also activate the release of vitamin D to help aid the absorption of calcium in the intestines.

PTH also signals the kidneys to release calcium in the urine. Over time, if too much calcium is released from the bones it can lead to major health issues including osteoporosis (a weakening of the bones), kidney stones, and cardiovascular disease.

On the other hand, when there is sufficient calcium, a hormone called calcitonin will have the opposite action of the PTH hormone. Calcitonin stops the release of calcium from the bones and the kidneys remove more calcium in the urine. According to the Mayo Clinic adults ages 19-50 should not consume more than 2,500 mg of calcium a day. Adults over age 50 should not consume more than 2,000 mg per day. These amounts include sources from both food and supplements.

How can you improve your calcium intake in 2024? Since the body can only get calcium by drawing it from the bones or from food or supplements, in order to prevent the occurrence of diseases associated the loss of calcium from bones, a calcium rich diet is recommended. Since we have to eat, make it count! Here are some non-dairy foods that are calcium rich.

Calcium Rich Non-Dairy Foods (per 1 cup serving)

Winter squash-acorn 90 mg, butternut 84 mg,

Young green soybeans (called edamame) – 98 mg

Canned sardines(single serving can) with bones – 569 mg

Canned or fresh salmon with bones (6 oz) – 340mg

Almonds (20) – 60 mg

Collard greens- 84- mg

Mustard greens – 64 mg

Turnips – 39 mg

Kale – 53 mg

Bok choy – 76 mg

Spinach – 30 mg

Broccoli – 41mg

Sweet potato (1 large) – 40 mg

Okra – 88 mg

Non-dairy foods such as the leafy greens contain less calcium than dairy products but they have a higher calcium bioavailability than some dairy, meaning the calcium in these foods are absorbed and used by the body more efficiently than some dairy products. For example, 1 cup of broccoli has a 61.3 % absorption level of calcium, whereas a cup of cow’s milk has only a 30-35% absorption level.

Vitamin D plays a huge role in calcium absorption. This is very important for skeletal health. The sun is our best source of vitamin D. Symptoms of a vitamin D deficiency include muscle pain, bone pain, a tingling (pins and needles) sensation in the hands or feet, muscle weakness in areas such as the upper arms, legs, thighs, and hips. Vitamin D supplements are often recommended to take along with calcium supplements to increase absorption. Have a conversation with your physician to determine if supplements are advised for you.

Some of the calcium rich foods mentioned above also contain vitamin D. These include salmon, sardines, kale, collards, white beans, okra, calcium fortified cereals, and oatmeal, to name a few. The great thing about these healthy foods is they are widely availability at our local produce stands or grocery store. In 2024, set a goal to increase these nutrients in your diet for a healthy life.

The new year is a great time to become aware of how foods and nutrition work to benefit the body throughout the lifecycle. If you would like to learn more about foods and nutrition or have nutrition education classes at your site, contact Cheri Bennett at [email protected] .

The Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office helps provide research-based education and technology to the producers and citizens of this great county. Visit our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu . The office is located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham, and can be reached at 910-997-8255 or richmond.ces.ncsu.edu