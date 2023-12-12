Home Features BLET class graduates at RCC FeaturesLifeLifestyle BLET class graduates at RCC December 12, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Basic Law Enforcement Training class at Richmond Community College graduated last week. The RPD highlighted their own Officer Pollard, who earned the top physical fitness score. Photo courtesy of the Rockingham Police Department The Basic Law Enforcement Training class at Richmond Community College graduated last week. The RPD highlighted their own Officer Pollard, who earned the top physical fitness score. View Comments Rockingham few clouds enter location 4.9 ° C 6.7 ° 3.4 ° 65 % 0.5kmh 20 % Fri 10 ° Sat 8 ° Sun 7 ° Mon 15 ° Tue 9 °