ROCKINGHAM — December is a magical month with Hanukkah commemorating the rededication of the Second Jerusalem Temple; The birth of Jesus celebrating a life of redemption and resurrection; Santa delivering toys to every good girl and boy; and Kwanzaa, a cultural celebration.

On December 4th, in the spirit of the holiday, Leath Memorial Library extended an invitation to the community to share some magic and visit with Santa Claus.

Steve Somers a long-time (beginning at the age of 5) magician extraordinaire, started the program with a selection of memorable childhood books then blanketed the evening in a magical mystery by opening a Christmas present that presumably was empty. After careful examination… a few magic words… the removal of a magic vail… presto chango appeared Snowball the rabbit. White in fur and as real as the captive audience of girls and boys that behold such a fine furred creature as he.

Without further ado, came Santa clothed in a fine red suit; hair and beard white as snow and sporting a belled shilleleagh that struck a toon as he walked to a plush chair positioned next to the fireplace… between a finely decorated Christmas tree and antique Federal Tall Case Clock.

Each wide-eyed child sprang to action with boundless excitement when asked what he or she wanted for Christmas. One child whispered into Santa’s ear while others announcing their treasures gleefully.

As the evening progressed and the excitement wore down, some became tired and began to nod off. It was an evening of joy and magic!

To all, we at the Leath Library wish everyone a Merry and Blessed Christmas, a Festive Hanukkah, a Memorial Kwanzaa, and most Wonderful Holiday.