Thursday night, the RSHS Chorus and Band held their annual Spring Concert. Senior band member Anna Blair conducted the final piece of the band's performance. Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools Thursday night, the RSHS Chorus and Band held their annual Spring Concert. Senior band member Anna Blair conducted the final piece of the band's performance.