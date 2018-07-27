Hilarious? Maybe. Just keep sending the compliments

I occasionally get e-mails from my in-laws that relay reviews of my columns. … I try to be humble, but it’s quite a delight when I read the comments from folks I do not know. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t like hearing the kind words. This week, I got an e-mail from my in-laws with a comment from one of their friends who is a new reader of the column. “HILARIOUS!” it said, in big bold letters. I don’t really think of myself as hilarious. Mel Brooks is hilarious. I’m just a guy. “Hilarious” is quite something to live up to. “Hilarious” is a big order.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Joe-Weaver-mug-2-1-1.jpg