Richmond County Schools recognized RSHS students Hadley Garner and Gabrielle Lutz, and REaCHstudent Damian Zamora, for their acceptance to the highly-selective North Carolina Governor’s School Program. Pictured are Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell, AIG Specialist Nikki Covington, Damian, Hadley and board member Bobbie Sue Ormsby. This prestigious program is designed to enhance the educational experience of gifted and talented high schoolers.