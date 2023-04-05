The Richmond County Board of Education recognized the Raider Varsity basketball team on Tuesday for their unforgettable season. Their 28-3 record led them to the state championship, where they come up just short. The team set a new record for wins in a season by a Raider basketball team. Their season was supported by Conference and District Player of the Year Paul McNeil and Conference Coach of the Year Donald Pettigrew. Six players — McNeil, Jullien Cole, Zion Baldwin, Dakota Chavis, JV Drake and Jamarion Wall — were named to the all-conference team.“You cannot deny Richmond County’s love for the Raiders,” said RSHS principal Jim Butler, adding that green and gold was everywhere during their playoffs run. “We couldn’t be more proud and excited about this year and years to come.” “It’s bigger than basketball, I tell them all the time,” Pettigrew said, crediting his players and coaching staff. “We’re a family, trying to instill in them and prepare them for life. There’s no where I’d want to be but here. This is a special place.”