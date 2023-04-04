Home Features Life Raiders JV baseball defeat Union Pine FeaturesLifeLifestyle Raiders JV baseball defeat Union Pine April 4, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The Raiders JB baseball team won a home conference game against Union Pines on Thursday with a score of 4-2. Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal The Raiders JB baseball team won a home conference game against Union Pines on Thursday with a score of 4-2. View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location 9.5 ° C 12.9 ° 7 ° 84 % 0.3kmh 100 % Tue 10 ° Wed 7 ° Thu 15 ° Fri 13 ° Sat 9 °