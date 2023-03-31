Home Features Life FeaturesLifeLifestyle March 31, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Students had a lot of fun at the 2023 Duke Energy Science Night at Monroe Avenue Elementary School this week. From gas powered rockets to tree rings to magnetic cars and binary bead bracelets, students also learned about coding and catapults. Photos courtesy of Monroe Avenue Elementary School ❮ ❯ Students had a lot of fun at the 2023 Duke Energy Science Night at Monroe Avenue Elementary School this week. From gas powered rockets to tree rings to magnetic cars and binary bead bracelets, students also learned about coding and catapults. View Comments Rockingham snow enter location 1 ° C 3.3 ° -0.1 ° 89 % 0.5kmh 100 % Sat 12 ° Sun 8 ° Mon 13 ° Tue 16 ° Wed 10 °