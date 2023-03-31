Students had a lot of fun at the 2023 Duke Energy Science Night at Monroe Avenue Elementary School this week. From gas powered rockets to tree rings to magnetic cars and binary bead bracelets, students also learned about coding and catapults. Photos courtesy of Monroe Avenue Elementary School

