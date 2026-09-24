Autumn officially arrives with the autumnal equinox

Summer is coming to an end as the autumnal equinox marks the official start of astronomical autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, when day and night are nearly equal in length.

For those in the Southern Hemisphere, the autumnal equinox marks the start of spring, known as the vernal equinox. While the Northern and Southern hemispheres experience different seasons, the equinox happens at the same moment around the world.

The word “equinox” comes from Latin words meaning “equal” and “night,” referring to the nearly equal amount of daylight and darkness experienced during an equinox.

While an equinox does not last an entire calendar day, there is a precise moment when the center of the sun crosses the celestial equator from north to south. The celestial equator is an imaginary line that extends from Earth’s equator into space. The autumnal equinox typically occurs around Sept. 22-24 each year, while the vernal equinox occurs when the sun crosses the celestial equator from south to north.

As we have noticed in the Carolinas, the sun begins to rise later and nightfall comes earlier as autumn approaches. This continues until the December solstice, when the Northern Hemisphere experiences its shortest day of the year. After the autumnal equinox, temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere generally begin to drop as the sun’s rays become less direct, while the Southern Hemisphere begins moving toward warmer temperatures and spring.

We experience different seasons because Earth rotates on an axis tilted about 23.4 degrees.

The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is known as the harvest moon. The moon’s bright appearance historically provided farmers with additional light to work later into the evening during harvest season.

Once we enter the winter solstice in December, the Northern Hemisphere will experience its shortest amount of daylight for the year. After the solstice, daylight will gradually begin to last longer as we move toward the spring equinox.