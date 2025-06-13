This year features just one Friday the 13th, falling in June — making it the only appearance of the famously unlucky day in 2025. Next year will see a triple threat, with Friday the 13th occurring in February, March and November.

Despite its reputation, there is no scientific proof that the day causes bad luck. Still, it continues to carry weight in pop culture and public imagination. Some businesses even use the date to offer themed sales and promotions.

Many superstitions tied to the day come from religious tradition. Some believe the association began with Christianity, pointing to Judas, who betrayed Jesus, as the 13th guest at the Last Supper, which took place on a Thursday. Jesus was crucified the next day, on a Friday. Other unfortunate events in the Bible are also said to have happened on Fridays.

The combination of the number 13 and the start of the weekend is viewed by some as a double dose of bad luck. Still, others see it as just another day. The horror movie franchise “Friday the 13th” helped bring the superstition into modern entertainment, turning the date into a symbol of fear.

When Friday the 13th aligns with a full moon, the event draws even more attention. This happens about every 17.75 years. The next will occur on Aug. 13, 2049. The last one happened on Sept. 13, 2019. Like the date, full moons carry their own superstitions, with some believing they bring chaos or clarity, depending on who you ask.

While 13 is widely considered an unlucky number in the United States, not everyone agrees. Singer Taylor Swift has called it her lucky number. She was born on Dec. 13, turned 13 on a Friday the 13th and her debut album went gold in 13 weeks.

Beliefs about unlucky days vary around the world. In Spain, Tuesday the 13th is viewed with suspicion. In Italy, the number 17 is considered unlucky because its Roman numeral, XVII, can be rearranged to spell “VIXI,” which means “my life is over” in Latin.

Even with all the legends and cultural references tied to the day, no scientific studies show that Friday the 13th is more dangerous or unlucky than any other date.

