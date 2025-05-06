May kicks off Lupus awareness month during which sufferers of the illness, and their supporters, wear purple or butterflies to bring awareness to the autoimmune disease. Both, along with the wolf, are symbols of the condition. The name Lupus is derived from the Latin word for wolf because the Malar rash, a facial rash commonly associated with the condition, closely resembles a wolf’s bite.

The malar rash is red, can be raised and itchy, and is sometimes, but not always, a sign of active disease involvement. The rash can appear anywhere on the body, though it most commonly appears across the cheeks in a butterfly winged pattern, skipping the nasal folds, and crossing over the bridge of the nose. Frequently appearing in response to the sun, the rash is visible on the skin in the areas most often touched by its rays.

There are now several identified types of Lupus; Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE), Drug-Induced Lupus Erythematosus (DILE), and Neonatal Lupus. The latter is a rare condition affecting infants of mothers with SLE.

SLE is the most common and serious form of this autoimmune condition.

In a nutshell, having an autoimmune condition means your body’s immune system does not recognize cells within the body as being “self” cells. Seeing them as invaders, the immune system rushes in to attack the body’s own organs and tissues during a lupus flare. With SLE, all systems and organs in the body are fair game for attack, including the skin.

A hallmark of the disease, most lupus suffers are allergic to the sun, [photosensitive] or certain types of indoor lighting, which can cause a range of reactions from rashes to organ failure in a patient who suffers from the systemic version of the illness.

Rheumatologists are physicians who specialize in autoimmune conditions and they have narrowed down specific criteria to look for when diagnosing a potential Lupus patient: presence of malar rash, photo-sensitivity, oral ulcers, non-erosive arthritis, pleuritis or pericarditis [inflammation of the lining of the lungs or heart], Renal Disorder [typically manifesting as kidney disease], neurological disorder [seizures and nerve damage], lab work indicating the presence of anti-DNA antibodies or lupus anticoagulant, positive antinuclear antibody (ANA), cognitive dysfunction, Raynaud’s phenomenon, and vasculitis.

However, this is not an extensive list of all the symptoms a person with Lupus might encounter, there are also nose sores, hair loss, thyroid issues, digestive issues, organ failure, frequent low-grade fevers, muscle weakness, and so much more. The symptoms of SLE change over time and vary from person to person.

Clinicians remain unclear what causes SLE or its flares, though they have isolated stress, the sun, and certain environmental factors as instigators for disease activity.

Raynaud’s Phenomenon is a condition that can occur alone, Primary Raynaud’s, or in conjunction with another condition such as Lupus, Secondary Raynaud’s. This condition is a form of vasculitis identified by its turning of the body’s extremities freezing cold and its temporary changing of the affected person’s skin to a range of colors from white, blue, red, and purple. This is accomplished by the spasming of blood vessels, causing them to rapidly constrict and cut off blood flow. When left untreated, Raynaud’s can cause frostbite and eventually gangrene in the affected digit.

The second most common form is CLE, a form of disease affecting the skin only. CLE patients are photosensitive and must take great care when going out in the sun. Though organ involvement is not a worry for the CLE patient, sun and florescent lighting can cause external, permanent damage to the skin in the form of disfigurement caused by scarring and hair loss.

Within the CLE diagnosis are subsets of the condition; Acute Cutaneous Lupus (ACLE), Subacute Cutaneous Lupus (SCLE) and Chronic Cutaneous Lupus (CCLE). Like SLE, the skin version of Lupus causes malar rashes, sores, hair loss from rash scarring and inflammation, Raynaud’s Phenomenon, various types of rashes and bumps, along with dilated blood vessels around nasal folds.

Thirdly, Drug-Induced Lupus Erythematosus, or DILE, results as a side effect from prescribed medications. As a general rule, cessation of the offending medication will alliviate any Lupus related symptoms.

Lupus does discriminate, choosing to affect women more than men, and of those, African American and Asian women more so than any other race. When Lupus does attack men, it is often a more severe form of the disease.

As with all autoimmune diseases, having one autoimmune disease increases the likelihood of developing another, so it is important for lupus sufferers to always make their care team aware of any new symptoms. Currently, there is no cure for Lupus.

Lauren Monica is an Anson Record staff writer who also deals with SLE Lupus. She can be reached at [email protected]