December 25, 2019 Richmond County Daily Journal Entertainment 0
Head to the Rockingham Moose Lodge, 128 Crow Run, to celebrate the new decade. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the lodge will bost a New Year’s Eve Bash featuring the music of The Ponder Project. The doors will open at 8 p.m. with the music starting between 9 and 10 p.m.

Head to the Rockingham Moose Lodge, 128 Crow Run, to celebrate the new decade. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the lodge will bost a New Year’s Eve Bash featuring the music of The Ponder Project. The doors will open at 8 p.m. with the music starting between 9 and 10 p.m.

Head to the Rockingham Moose Lodge, 128 Crow Run, to celebrate the new decade. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the lodge will bost a New Year’s Eve Bash featuring the music of The Ponder Project. The doors will open at 8 p.m. with the music starting between 9 and 10 p.m.
https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Ponder-project.jpgHead to the Rockingham Moose Lodge, 128 Crow Run, to celebrate the new decade. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the lodge will bost a New Year’s Eve Bash featuring the music of The Ponder Project. The doors will open at 8 p.m. with the music starting between 9 and 10 p.m.