4th Annual All-American Holiday Concert free to all

Everyone is invited, free of charge, to enjoy the 4th Annual All-American Holiday Concert, “An 82nd Airborne Jingle… ALL THE WAY!”, being presented tonight (Dec. 19) and tomorrow night (Dec. 20) at the Crown Theater in Fayettville.

This year’s holiday program will feature the 82nd Airborne Division Concert Band, the All American Chorus, and the 82nd Airborne Division Rock Band, Riser Burn.

Tonight’s show is Military Family Night and all military families are welcome. The show on Dec. 20th is a public show, where all of the public are welcome to attend. Both shows begin at 7 p.m.

This show is 100 percent free. No tickets are necessary, but those attending are encouraged to arrive early for the best seats. The Crown Theater is located at 1960 Coliseum Drive in Fayetteville.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_82nd-Airborne-2-.jpg