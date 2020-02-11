Community Calendar – Feb. 11

The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 12 p.m. every Friday and will appear in the following Tuesday’s paper ONLY. To list your event, email [email protected], call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

The Daily Journal does not list prices in calendar listings, which appear as space is available. To guarantee placement or to include prices, please contact the advertising department.

Feb. 11

NAACP meeting at 7 p.m. at Philadelphia United Methodist Church located at 157 Philadelphia Dr. in Rockingham. Contact Millie Wright-Hailey at 910-995-4444.

Share Night at Highway 55 benefiting the Raider Band will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A portion of all sales will go towards supporting the band.

Feb. 12

No Human Left Hungry will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights. The Center is seeking volunteers to help serve meals. Contact Sumaya Webster at 240-484-4075.

NC Works Career Advisor office hours from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights. The Center is seeking volunteers to help serve meals. Contact Sumaya Webster at 240-484-4075.

Feb. 13

Annual Celebration featuring The Rock Awards from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. The event is hosted by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce.

Feb. 13 – Feb. 29

Early voting will begin Thursday, Feb. 13 and ends Saturday, Feb. 29. The early voting location is the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Its hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15, Feb. 22, and Feb. 29.

Feb. 14

Black History Movie from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights. Contact Sumaya Webster at 240-484-4075.

Feb. 15

22nd Attempt Feat of February Party from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hide-A-Way Tavern located at 188 Billy Covington Rd. The pre-Daytona, Valentines Day Party & Oyster Roast is coming to Rockingham, NC! Come out and enjoy FREE oysters (raw and steamed) while they last, food will be available as well. There will be live music by Fair Warning, a Diamond Heart Pendant Raffle, Flat Screen TV Raffle, people games, burnout contest, best bike on the lot awards, and all the biker shenanigans you can handle.

Improv Night hosted by the Richmond Community Theatre will be held at 7 p.m. at the theatre located at 111 East Washington St. in Rockingham. This is a perfect opportunity to treat your Valentine to some laughs. The event is open to all ages. Call (910) 997-3765 for more information.

Feb. 16

Kristy Cox in Concert from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Roberdel Baptist Church located at 1118 Richmond Rd. in Rockingham. Fresh off her latest Australian Country Music Award in January, Kristy Cox will be sharing a concert of Gospel music that will be appreciated by all music fans. A love offering will be received.

Feb. 17

Engineering Tour: Hamlet Campus registration will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. by going to http://richmondcc.edu/contact-us/visit-us or by contacting Kacie Hamby at (910) 410-1839 or by email at krhamby@richmondcc.edu. Schedule a date and time to tour Richmond Community College’s campuses. You may schedule to have a campus tour starting Feb. 17 through April 30, with various times and dates in between. Whether you’re familiar with our academic programs or just looking at your options for college, you can visit RCC at the campus in Hamlet or Laurinburg.

Heath Services Tour: Hamlet Campus registration will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. by going to http://richmondcc.edu/contact-us/visit-us or by contacting Kacie Hamby at (910) 410-1839 or by email at krhamby@richmondcc.edu. Schedule a date and time to tour Richmond Community College’s campuses. You may schedule to have a campus tour starting Feb. 17 through April 30, with various times and dates in between. Whether you’re familiar with our academic programs or just looking at your options for college, you can visit RCC at the campus in Hamlet or Laurinburg.

Feb. 18

Unity in the Community meeting at 6 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights. Contact Sumaya Webster at 240-484-4075. The meeting will determine ways to unify the community.

Feb. 19

Free eCommerce Training Courses will be held from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium in Hamlet. The first course will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will cover “Growing Your Business with an Online Store.” Follow the link to register: https://www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=400400008. The second runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and covers “Building Your Shopify Online Store.” Follow the link to register: https://www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=400400009. The third runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and covers “Driving Traffic With Paid Online Ads.” Follow the link to register: https://www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=400400010. Call 910.410.1687 or email: [email protected] for more information.

Feb. 20

Coffee Connections at the Salty Bean Coffee Co. will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 490 Wiregrass Rd. in Rockingham. The event is hosted by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce.

Feb. 21

Black History Movie from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights. Contact Sumaya Webster at 240-484-4075.

Feb. 22

Pee Dee River Catfish Tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the boat ramp located at 1425 West US 74. Registration will begin at 5:30 a.m. the morning of the tournament. Weigh in will be a 4 p.m. This will be a trailing event. You may use one of the three public ramps only. The Hwy 74 boat ramp, Diggs Tract (dairy barn) or the Blewett Falls Dam boat ramp. If you have any questions contact Kevin Lambert on Facebook messenger or at 910-730-3503. The event is hosted by the Team Lambert Catfishing Guide Service.

APW Presents: Live Pro Wrestling from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the Richmond County Rescue Squad located at 1004 Rockingham Rd. in Rockingham.

Hardwired will rock Hudson Brothers Deli from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

AARP meeting at 10:30 a.m. at the Hamlet Senior Center in Hamlet. Contact Millie Wright-Hailey at 910-995-4444.

Feb. 28

Black History Movie from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights. Contact Sumaya Webster at 240-484-4075.

Feb. 29

Sister Hazel will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Richmond Community College’s Cole Auditorium located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet. Originating from Gainesville, Fla., Sister Hazel emerged onto the rock scene in 1993 with elements of jangle pop, folk rock, classic rock and Southern rock. Their song “All for You” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997, and its success propelled their album to platinum status. They will be performing in Hamlet at the Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium as a show in the Fidelity Rock’N Country series.

March 4

“State of the Industry” Poultry meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 123 Caroline Street, Rockingham. If you are a current commercial poultry producer — or interested in becoming one — please join us for lunch and a poultry industry update. Speakers will address topics ranging from lending programs to regulatory policies. One hour of animal waste operator credit is waiting for approval. The event is free but registration is required. Please RSVP by March 2nd. To register, please call the Richmond County Extension office at (910) 997-8255.

March 10

Selling Your Timber program led by Dr. Robert Bardon of NC State University’s Extension Forestry will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. RSVP required by March 6. Program is free but registration is required. Call NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at: 910-997-8263 or email [email protected]

March 17

Importance of Forestry Plans program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Program is free but registration is required. Call NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at: 910-997-8263 or email [email protected]

March 31

Seeking assistance from a Forestry Professional program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Program is free but registration is required. Call NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at: 910-997-8263 or email [email protected]

April 7

Forest Product Markets: Current Conditions, Future Trends program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Program is free but registration is required. Call NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at: 910-997-8263 or email [email protected]