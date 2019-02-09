911 center to bring RPD dispatch into fold

File photo File photo File photo File photo

ROCKINGHAM –Richmond County, along with the City of Hamlet, the City of Rockingham and the Richmond County Sheriff, will begin the process of consolidating dispatching services in the county, according to a press release.

Today, if you dial 9-1-1, the call will go to the Richmond County Emergency Services facility. If your emergency requires a response from fire or you need an ambulance, your call will be processed and dispatched by the 9-1-1 center.

If you dial 9-1-1 and your emergency require a law enforcement officer, the 9-1-1 center will validate your location where the incident occurred and you will be transferred to the appropriate law enforcement agency’s dispatch center for processing and the dispatching of a unit.

Beginning on the morning of Feb. 10, Emergency Services will take a second step in the process to merge all four dispatch centers into a single dispatch point. The process to consolidate these services will continue by bringing the dispatch services of the Rockingham Police Department into the Richmond County 9-1-1 center.

What does this mean for citizens of the City of Rockingham?

You should see little actual change in how to report a crime or the dispatching of an officer. On this morning, the dispatcher for Rockingham Police Department will begin working with Richmond County Emergency Services and together, begin to take calls from citizens at one location.

What changes does this bring to the citizens?

Better efficiencies of processing calls and everyone working together to meet the needs of our citizens and reduce redundancies.

If you need an officer or assistance, please call 9-1-1 instead of the police department’s previously published telephone number.

If you have any questions about this transition, you can contact Donna Wright, Director of Emergency Services at 910- 997-8238.

