An Ode to a Father On a Birthday

Father, that you first loved me.

That a man rose to the occasion. A Kosher smile beamed down on me in the crib, cemented everlasting life.

Children need tender affection to become a great teacher, a great mother and father, a real person who cares.

That Pap first loved me, giving care from the crib. His large fat fingers playing with me, holding me securely.

I love you Pap; then I love you Daddy. So cared for as an only child, Marian became spoiled. Fellow Marines stepped in to get a terrible brat from terrorizing a WWII veteran. The community of military put me in boot camp, regaining Pap’s respect.

So sorry that Marian was nothing in the community’s eyes for hurting an icon and leader of the community. The right to call Pap, Daddy, had to be earned.

Ann did everything to make amends but I was permanently under General Douglass MacArthur in the U.S. Army with combat boots. See, Daddy loved me, so was through with the ugly in me. Sophia planned a family, she needed respect — not to mention attention — herself.

What after all is a man, born to lead with family and many people under him? Answer: A lover of what he sees and senses — responsibility. That is all his family shaped up to become, Responsible. Responsible of any and everything possible of the human experience, love.

Daddy taught me to love Sophie, motherhood and family. Be found doing for the family and everyone in the neighborhood.

The national registered trademark: Helper of the Community belongs only to me. His wife sent me out helping young mothers around the community, for his evening “commendation report.”

Daddy had a hug and a kiss for me, also a check to determine my health.

Teacher

A man of the house teaches. His Jewish heritage taught me physical science. Simple machines and mechanics lessons were give to me at the backside of the house. Money could not pay for the best education from New Jersey mastered and taught by Russell L. Jones, Sr.

Later in life He and I had a system of physical science work; teacher vs. tradesman. The community came to award him because as a teacher I taught family values (his) and his love for physical science.

See, I, Marian P. Jones was not going to work, fine with him. The community stepped in and found work for me because he was letting me keep my sister’s baby. What else is there to do but stay with your hero?

Love,

Marian