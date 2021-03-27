West Rockingham names honor roll for 3rd nine weeks

West Rockingham Elementary recently named its Honor Roll for the 3rd Nine Weeks.

‘A’ Honor Roll

3rd Grade — Hutton Allen

5th Grade — Bryan Mendez Mendoza and Drew Greene

A/B Honor Roll

3rd Grade — Musik Brown, Grace Dunn, Bryson Hill, Aryanna Cook, Masiah Leak, Nadya Pemberton, and Christian Simmons

4th Grade — Hallie Allen, Sophie Allen, Neriah Benfield, Elisabeth Canas, Cameron Everett Sophie Groat, Jaxon Perhealth, Kinley Kendrick, Chloe Watson and Chloe Gardner

5th Grade — Damian Bastida and Karen Hernandez Zamora